U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2.6 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Establish a Medical Training Facility and Create Jobs in Keyser, West Virginia

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.6 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, West Virginia, for the construction of a new 12,000-square foot medical training facility.

The new facility will offer state-of-the art equipment, including broadband connectivity, to expand student training opportunities for in-demand healthcare jobs. The grant, to be matched with $638,800 in local funds, is expected to create 265 jobs, retain 370 jobs, and generate $203 million in private investment.

"President Biden supports local efforts to expand our healthcare workforce as the nation continues to rebuild from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic," said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. "This EDA investment in the Potomac Valley Hospital will support the growing healthcare demands in the region while creating jobs and strengthening our economy."

"The Economic Development Administration is proud to support community-led economic development strategies to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. "This EDA investment will support local economic resiliency efforts by increasing the capacity of Potomac Valley Hospital to train students for good-paying, in-demand healthcare jobs."

"We appreciate the EDA's continued support in West Virginia. This particular investment is so special because, not only will it bring jobs to Keyser and give a boost to the local economy, it will also help us save lives," said Governor Jim Justice. "This new medical training facility at Potomac Valley Hospital could not come at a better time. As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, my administration is working every day to make sure we're maximizing our healthcare facilities and resources. This funding will help us achieve just that."

"Expanding West Virginia's healthcare workforce will help provide quality, accessible healthcare to West Virginians and better support the Mountain State's efforts to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I am thrilled EDA is investing in a medical training facility in Keyser, creating good-paying jobs and boosting the number of healthcare professionals in the state," said Senator Joe Manchin. "I look forward to seeing the positive impact of this investment, and I will continue to advocate for funding to support a robust health workforce in West Virginia."

"As we move into 2022, there will be a continued need for a prepared workforce within the health care field," said Senator Shelley Moore Capito. "Today's grant not only creates new jobs, but it is also truly a game-changer for Potomac Valley Hospital because it will enable more students to be trained for good-paying jobs that are so critical to the future health and well-being of our communities. As Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, which oversees EDA, I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will create."

"West Virginia's rural communities were especially hard hit during the pandemic and the crisis has highlighted the lack of access to care in many parts of the state," said Congressman David McKinley (WV-01). "This grant will go a long way in transforming health care in Keyser and the surrounding area, and will bring long-term benefits for the local economy, hundreds of good jobs and expanded training opportunities for much-needed healthcare workers in this region."

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136 PDF), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.