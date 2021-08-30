Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2.6 Million to Expand Broadband Access in Barron and Washburn Counties in Wisconsin

08/30/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.6 million grant to Mosaic Technologies, Cameron, Wisconsin, to install more than 70 miles of broadband fiber optic cable in Barron and Washburn counties in Wisconsin to expand access and increase reliability. This EDA project, to be matched with $3 million in local funds, is expected to create 54 jobs, retain 616 jobs, and generate $1.5 million in private investment.

'President Biden is committed to expanding broadband access throughout the country,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'This EDA investment in Wisconsin's Barron and Washburn counties makes the region competitive for retaining and attracting businesses, jobs and private investment, and it builds resiliency to future economic disruptions.'

'The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Mosaic Technologies in their efforts to expand broadband access in Wisconsin,' said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. 'This EDA project will boost connectivity to ensure continuous business operations by installing broadband fiber and associated electronic transport components to serve business areas.'

'The coronavirus pandemic further underscored the digital divide in our state, and whether they are going to school or running a business, access to broadband is a necessity for families and businesses across Wisconsin to bounce back and better,' said Governor Tony Evers. 'That's why I declared 2021 the Year of Broadband Access and have put state and federal funds to good use to expand access and affordability for Wisconsinites. This grant will help us build on that work, and I want to thank President Biden and his administration for helping ensure our communities see the long-term, sustainable recovery they need.'

'The last year highlighted how consistent, affordable internet access is crucial for small businesses, families, and communities in Wisconsin,' said Senator Tammy Baldwin. 'I applaud the Biden Administration for making this investment in Washburn and Barron counties and will keep working to pass bipartisan infrastructure legislation to continue expanding internet access in Wisconsin.'

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 19:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:33pSFJAZZ : Bolsters Management Team With New Season Launching
PR
03:32pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Presentation to Investors
PU
03:32pORBSAT : Expands Focus on E-Commerce with Appointments of Douglas S. Ellenoff as Vice Chairman and Chief Business Development Strategist and Paul R. Thomson as Executive Vice President (Form 8-K)
PU
03:32pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Notification of Holdings Goldman Sachs International
PU
03:32pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Recommended Cash Offer for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (“Dialog”) by Renesas Electronics Corporation (“Renesas”) Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
PU
03:32pSIGNIFY HEALTH : expects to hire 180 healthcare call center professionals in its Dallas and Rapid City, SD offices
PU
03:29pIn New Book Acclaimed Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey Shares His Guide for Students' Success While In College
GL
03:26pEmily Greer announces retirement plans after three decades of leadership at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
PR
03:25pFed's Mester not ready to accept recent inflation surge as meeting central bank's goal
RE
03:25pFIELMANN AG : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Global equities hit record highs; oil closes higher
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

HOT NEWS