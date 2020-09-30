Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2.6 Million to Make Water Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Support Economic Development in Kenova, West Virginia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.6 million grant to the city of Kenova, West Virginia, to make water infrastructure improvements needed to spur business growth and economic development throughout the region. This EDA grant will be matched with $966,000 in local funds and is expected to create 39 jobs, save 474 jobs, and generate $4.25 million in private investment.

'The Trump Administration is fulfilling the President's promise to American coal workers and communities,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'The infrastructure improvements to be initiated with the assistance of this EDA investment will provide adequate water and fire flows to local commercial businesses and the Heartland Intermodal Gateway to support diversified business growth and jobs for West Virginians.'

'EDA is pleased to support Kenova's strategy to spur the growth of manufacturing and other businesses in the region,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This investment supports future economic growth in an area hit hard by the decline in coal production and will facilitate the creation of new jobs in West Virginia.'

'The multiplier effect this funding is going to bring to Kenova and the surrounding communities is off the charts,' said Governor Jim Justice. 'I could not be happier with the EDA's continued investment in our state. It highlights just how committed President Donald Trump and his entire administration are when it comes to providing a boost for West Virginia's economy, adding more businesses in our communities, and bringing jobs into our region in numbers we've never seen before.'

'Investing in West Virginia's infrastructure is vital to boosting our regional economies and workforce, and I am pleased the EDA is yet again investing in our state,' said Senator Joe Manchin. 'This funding will provide Kenova with the needed assistance to improve their water infrastructure, creating jobs and supporting our communities. I look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the EDA to create economic development through investments across West Virginia.'

'EDA continues to be an essential partner for West Virginia as we work to grow our economy and create jobs,' said Senator Shelley Moore Capito. 'This funding will help ensure future development in Wayne County by making critical improvements to water infrastructure along the Tolsia Highway. As chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I have fought to bring funding into West Virginia to improve our state's infrastructure. These investments support business growth, spur economic development, and improve the everyday lives of West Virginians. I am very pleased to secure this funding through the EDA and look forward to the positive change it will make in Wayne County.'

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 17:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:33pTESLA : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
01:32pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 2.3% in Week Ended Sept. 26
DJ
01:32pCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Autonomous Vehicles Market | Increasing Demand for Autonomy of Vehicles to boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:32pSYNERGIE : Announces the publication of 2020 half-year financial report
GL
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pTEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
01:31pMajor Business Process Outsourcer, Cognosante, Chooses Content Guru's Cloud Solution to Support Government Loan Program
BU
01:31pTEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
01:31pTEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
01:31pTEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group