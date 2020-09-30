U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2.6 Million to Make Water Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Support Economic Development in Kenova, West Virginia

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.6 million grant to the city of Kenova, West Virginia, to make water infrastructure improvements needed to spur business growth and economic development throughout the region. This EDA grant will be matched with $966,000 in local funds and is expected to create 39 jobs, save 474 jobs, and generate $4.25 million in private investment.

'The Trump Administration is fulfilling the President's promise to American coal workers and communities,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'The infrastructure improvements to be initiated with the assistance of this EDA investment will provide adequate water and fire flows to local commercial businesses and the Heartland Intermodal Gateway to support diversified business growth and jobs for West Virginians.'

'EDA is pleased to support Kenova's strategy to spur the growth of manufacturing and other businesses in the region,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This investment supports future economic growth in an area hit hard by the decline in coal production and will facilitate the creation of new jobs in West Virginia.'

'The multiplier effect this funding is going to bring to Kenova and the surrounding communities is off the charts,' said Governor Jim Justice. 'I could not be happier with the EDA's continued investment in our state. It highlights just how committed President Donald Trump and his entire administration are when it comes to providing a boost for West Virginia's economy, adding more businesses in our communities, and bringing jobs into our region in numbers we've never seen before.'

'Investing in West Virginia's infrastructure is vital to boosting our regional economies and workforce, and I am pleased the EDA is yet again investing in our state,' said Senator Joe Manchin. 'This funding will provide Kenova with the needed assistance to improve their water infrastructure, creating jobs and supporting our communities. I look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the EDA to create economic development through investments across West Virginia.'

'EDA continues to be an essential partner for West Virginia as we work to grow our economy and create jobs,' said Senator Shelley Moore Capito. 'This funding will help ensure future development in Wayne County by making critical improvements to water infrastructure along the Tolsia Highway. As chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I have fought to bring funding into West Virginia to improve our state's infrastructure. These investments support business growth, spur economic development, and improve the everyday lives of West Virginians. I am very pleased to secure this funding through the EDA and look forward to the positive change it will make in Wayne County.'

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.