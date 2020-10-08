U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $21.9 Million to Boost Capacity of Crown Bay Terminal in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., Opportunity Zone

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $21.9 million grant to the Virgin Islands Port Authority, St. Thomas, United State Virgin Islands, to rebuild and expand cargo handling and storage infrastructure at the Crown Bay Terminal to support increased exports and imports and enhance local economic resiliency. The EDA grant, to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs ActOpportunity Zone, will be matched with $6.1 million in local funds and is expected to create 125 jobs, retain 50 jobs, and generate $6.1 million in private investment.

'The Trump Administration is committed to helping American communities impacted by natural disasters update infrastructure to attract business and encourage growth,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'This project will help the Virgin Islands Port Authority to expand the Crown Bay Terminal's capacity to ship goods internationally, and the project's location in an Opportunity Zone will attract additional investment.'

'Virgin Islands Port Authority facilities were impacted by severe tropical weather events in 2017,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This project will help the port become more resilient in the face of future natural disasters, and the project's location in an Opportunity Zone will further transform the surrounding community.'

The funding announced today goes to one of the Virgin Islands'14 Opportunity Zones. Created by President Donald J. Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Opportunity Zones are spurring economic development in economically-distressed communities nationwide. In June 2019, EDA added Opportunity Zones as an Investment Priority, which increases the number of catalytic Opportunity Zone-related projects that EDA can fund to fuel greater public investment in these areas. To learn more about the Commerce Department's work in Opportunity Zones, please visit EDA's Opportunity Zones webpage. To learn more about the Opportunity Zone program, see the Opportunity Now resources webpage. To learn more about Opportunity Zone best practices, see the recently released White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Report (PDF) to President Trump.

This project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (Pub. L. 116-20) (PDF), in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires, and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.