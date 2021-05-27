U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3.8 Million to Support Job Growth and Economic Diversification Efforts in Plymouth, Massachusetts

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.8 million grant to the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, to make water infrastructure improvements needed to attract new industries and jobs. The EDA grant, to be matched with $1.3 million in local funds, is expected to create 3,450 jobs and generate $5.9 million in private investment.

'President Biden is committed to supporting local efforts to create new opportunity and jobs in communities impacted by nuclear plant closures,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'This investment will provide the infrastructure that Plymouth needs to attract businesses that can diversify the regional economy.'

'The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the town of Plymouth's strategy to grow the local economic base through infrastructure improvements designed to attract businesses and promote job growth,' said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This investment will broaden and grow the local economy following the recent closure of the Entergy Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.'

'This new funding from the Economic Development Administration will lead to critical water infrastructure improvements and will assist the town of Plymouth with efforts to attract new businesses, private investment and to create jobs,' said Governor Charlie Baker. 'We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for their support in making these key investments, and congratulate the town of Plymouth on their successful application and for their partnership in strengthening the regional economy.'

'As the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant is finally decommissioned, it's critical that we continue to invest in Plymouth's local economy and promote job growth in the region,' said Senator Ed Markey. 'This grant from the Economic Development Administration will put people back to work, help make long-overdue water infrastructure improvements, and help our local economy recover following this pandemic-driven recession.'

'This critical funding is terrific news for the town of Plymouth,' said Senator Elizabeth Warren. 'Federal investments in water infrastructure are vital to economic growth, more resilient communities, and a better environment.'

'This investment into the water infrastructure of Manomet and the Pine Hills area by the Economic Development Administration represents a strong partnership between the federal government and the Town of Plymouth that will benefit the businesses hardest hit by the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant closure,' said Congressman Bill Keating (MA-09). 'This infrastructure project will ensure that the former site of the plant has adequate water access, allowing for future development of the property and, critically, will empower small businesses to start, stay, and grow here in Plymouth.'

This project is being funded under EDA's Assistance to Nuclear Closure Communities program. Closures of nuclear power plants throughout the United States have had a significant impact on the economic foundations of surrounding communities through sudden job losses and a reduction to the local tax base. EDA has a strong history of working with communities facing structural economic adjustments, including those impacted by nuclear power plant closures. In FY 2020, EDA is deploying $15 million appropriated to the agency to support communities impacted by nuclear plant closures.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.