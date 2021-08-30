Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3 Million for Wastewater Treatment Upgrades to Support Job Growth in Somerset, Kentucky

08/30/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3 million grant to the city of Somerset, Kentucky, to provide upgrades for two wastewater treatment facilities, supporting economic growth and job creation. This EDA grant will be matched with $750,000 in local funds, and is expected to help create 379 jobs, retain 580 jobs, and generate $179 million in private investment.

'The Biden Administration is committed to supporting coal communities as they diversify and build economies for the future,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'This EDA investment will provide critical infrastructure improvements necessary to support diversified economic growth and job creation in the region.'

'President Biden is working tirelessly to support coal communities as they work to grow their economies and create new jobs,' said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. 'This investment will support construction and equipment installation at two wastewater treatment plant sites to enable the city to meet future business needs.'

'The importance of modern infrastructure cannot be overstated for its expansive benefits for Kentucky communities. The upgrades to two wastewater treatment facilities in Somerset will mean better service for Kentuckians, while creating opportunities for economic investment, growth and good-paying jobs,' said Governor Andy Beshear. 'We are grateful for the EDA's generous investment in Kentucky's infrastructure and the future of our people.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (LCADD). EDA funds LCADD to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal. ACC projects support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

This award is a great example of what communities can do under EDA's new American Rescue Plan programs; particularly the $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. This investment will ensure that coal communities have the resources they need to recover from the pandemic and will help create new jobs and opportunities, including through the development or expansion of a new industry sector.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 19:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:33pSFJAZZ : Bolsters Management Team With New Season Launching
PR
03:32pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Presentation to Investors
PU
03:32pORBSAT : Expands Focus on E-Commerce with Appointments of Douglas S. Ellenoff as Vice Chairman and Chief Business Development Strategist and Paul R. Thomson as Executive Vice President (Form 8-K)
PU
03:32pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Notification of Holdings Goldman Sachs International
PU
03:32pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Recommended Cash Offer for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (“Dialog”) by Renesas Electronics Corporation (“Renesas”) Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
PU
03:32pSIGNIFY HEALTH : expects to hire 180 healthcare call center professionals in its Dallas and Rapid City, SD offices
PU
03:29pIn New Book Acclaimed Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey Shares His Guide for Students' Success While In College
GL
03:26pEmily Greer announces retirement plans after three decades of leadership at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
PR
03:25pFed's Mester not ready to accept recent inflation surge as meeting central bank's goal
RE
03:25pFIELMANN AG : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Global equities hit record highs; oil closes higher
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

HOT NEWS