U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3 Million to Support Supply Chain and Transportation Infrastructure in San Bernardino, California

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3 million grant to the Inland Valley Development Agency (IVDA), San Bernardino, California, to make improvements to supply chain and transportation infrastructure.

The project will enhance access and circulation at the San Bernardino International Airport to support increased commercial cargo capacity, creating an estimated 830 jobs and generating $2.5 million in private investment. The grant will connect San Bernardino's Sterling Avenue through 3rd Street and into Perimeter Road and will be matched with $762,878 in local funds.

"The Biden Administration is committed to using every tool in our toolbox to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks," said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. "This EDA investment will deliver the infrastructure that the San Bernardino International Airport needs to enhance supply chain movement at Southern California's only air cargo sort facility."

"The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the Inland Valley Development Agency as it seeks to build a dynamic and resilient regional economy," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. "The improved infrastructure to be implemented with this EDA investment, combined with San Bernardino International Airport's new air cargo logistics center, will help efficiently get products to consumers."

"California's infrastructure system is key to the country's supply chain, and we're working in lockstep with partners across sectors to help ease congestion and tackle backlogs," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "This grant will support increased commercial cargo capacity at the San Bernardino International Airport, helping to keep goods moving and giving a boost to the local economy. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration to build a more resilient goods movement chain, modernize our infrastructure and grow the economy."

"The Inland Empire is one of the key gateways for the goods moving to businesses and consumers throughout the country," said Senator Alex Padilla. "This federal funding is a smart investment that will help increase cargo capacity, while also creating hundreds of jobs in California. I will continue working with the Biden Administration to make investments in California's infrastructure that help alleviate burdens on our supply chain."

"Growing the Inland Empire economy and creating good-paying jobs for our residents has always been my top priority in Congress," said Congressman Pete Aguilar (CA-31). "That's why I've been advocating for additional funding for the San Bernardino International Airport and am pleased to see those efforts paying off for our community. This new funding will create hundreds of new jobs for our residents, attract new private investment into the City of San Bernardino, and help alleviate the burden of inflation by strengthen the Southern California supply chain."

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.