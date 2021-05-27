U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $4.8 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Workforce Development and Training in Texas

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $4.8 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to help the state of Texas prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

'President Biden is dedicated to creating new opportunities to get Americans back to work following the pandemic,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'These EDA investments will support new workforce development programs in Texas, including an automotive technology workforce training facility and professional development courses in entrepreneurship, training Americans for well-paying, quality jobs.'

'The Economic Development Administration is committed to helping communities across the nation implement strategies to mitigate economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic,' said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'These EDA investments will provide the infrastructure needed to create workforce training programs in Texas to build a stronger, more resilient regional economy.'

'I thank the Economic Development Administration for investing in and boosting our workforce training efforts across our great state,' said Governor Greg Abbott. 'Even during challenging times, Texas has remained a premier economic destination in our nation, thanks to our business-friendly climate and skilled workforce. Working together, we can ensure that Texans are prepared for these good-paying jobs and more as we unleash the full might of our state's economy.'

'While Texans persevere as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our state, we must take steps to ensure that our communities are equipped to weather the storm,' said Senator John Cornyn. 'I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to make economic growth across Texas a high priority.'

'As our workforce recovers from the pandemic, the McAllen Center for Urban Ecology will be a major player in sustainable development and drive job growth in South Texas,' said Congressman Gonzalez (TX-15). 'I am proud to lend federal support to such a forward thinking project that will spur our economy and create good paying jobs.'

'I applaud the Biden Administration for making investments that will help businesses make it to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic and create hundreds of jobs in our North Texas community,' said Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33). 'Through its grant to On the Road Lending's smart car automotive technology workforce training facility, EDA investments will support our state's economic need by creating opportunities for hard-working Texans in the city of Irving. That's what good government does.'

The EDA investments announced today are:

On the Road Lending, Irving, Texas, will receive a $3 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to create a smart car automotive technology workforce training facility to offer paid apprenticeships and prepare workers for well-paying, quality jobs. The project, to be matched with $750,000 in local funds, is expected to create 275 jobs.

The city of McAllen, Texas, will receive an $1.8 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to construct an education and training center at the Center for Urban Ecology, which will offer programs in entrepreneurship, small business recovery and resiliency, and workforce development. The project, to be matched with $1 million in local funds, is expected to create 700 jobs and generate $35 million in private investment.

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136 PDF), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.