U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Statewide Access to Trainings and Resources for Small Businesses in Louisiana

12/17/2020 | 01:41pm EST
WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $500,000 grant to the Good Work Network, New Orleans, Louisiana, to create a statewide virtual business training center that will provide resources for small- and minority-owned businesses. The project, to be matched with $135,000 in local funds, is expected to create 80 new jobs, and retain 320 jobs.

'This investment comes at a crucial time to help Louisiana's and our nation's economy come roaring back,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'The project will increase Louisiana's economic resiliency by utilizing web-based distance learning tools to give small businesses access to specialty trainings, technical assistance, and individual counseling sessions with expert small business advisors.'

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:40:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
