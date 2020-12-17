U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Statewide Access to Trainings and Resources for Small Businesses in Louisiana

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $500,000 grant to the Good Work Network, New Orleans, Louisiana, to create a statewide virtual business training center that will provide resources for small- and minority-owned businesses. The project, to be matched with $135,000 in local funds, is expected to create 80 new jobs, and retain 320 jobs.

'This investment comes at a crucial time to help Louisiana's and our nation's economy come roaring back,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'The project will increase Louisiana's economic resiliency by utilizing web-based distance learning tools to give small businesses access to specialty trainings, technical assistance, and individual counseling sessions with expert small business advisors.'

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

