Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Workforce Development and Economic Expansion Efforts in Grant County, New Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 02:11pm EST

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $500,000 grant to Grant County, New Mexico, to support economic recovery and expansion efforts in partnership with the Silver City Chamber of Commerce and Western New Mexico University. This EDA grant will be matched with $126,552 in local funds.

'Helping our communities implement COVID-19 recovery efforts is a top priority for President Trump,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This EDA investment will coordinate economic and workforce development strategies as well as business retention and expansion efforts throughout Grant County.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by Southwestern New Mexico Council of Governments (SWNMCOG), which EDA funds to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Secretary Ross's announcement, EDA began accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities on May 7.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 19:10:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21pIMF Executive Board Concludes 2020 Article IV Consultation with Mexico sitecoreitem
PU
02:21pMEXICO : 2020 Article IV Consultation -Press Release; and Staff Report; IMF Country Report No. 20/293; October 19, 2020PDF File
PU
02:21pMEXICO : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Reportsitecoreitem
PU
02:15pWall Street turns on pollsters as U.S election leaves markets in limbo
RE
02:11pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Workforce Development and Economic Expansion Efforts in Grant County, New Mexico
PU
02:11pTerm Sheet T Bill 273 days due August 2021
PU
02:11pTerm Sheet T Bill 91 days due February 2021
PU
02:11pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 182 days due May 2021
PU
02:04pU.S. judge unsure if he has grounds to issue new TikTok injunction
RE
01:53pGlobal stocks, dollar gain as unclear U.S. election thwarts Democratic sweep
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4Wall Street soars as investors price in gridlock in Washington
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group