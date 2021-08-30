U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 to Support Planning for Logistics Park in Denison, Texas

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $500,000 grant to Business and Industrial Corporation of Denison, Inc., Denison, Texas, to support development of a master plan for the Texas Gateway Logistics Park that will assess the suitability of existing infrastructure, determine the best use for the property, and take into account transportation and engineering needs.

'The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in helping communities implement their plans to provide the vital infrastructure that businesses need to be successful,' said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. 'This EDA investment will provide a critical step to make the 400-acre site ready for development, which when completed will boost the regional economy.'

'The success and endurance of Texas' economy starts by seizing opportunities for growth and development, like the Texas Gateway Logistics Park in Denison,' said Governor Greg Abbott. 'Thank you to the Economic Development Administration for awarding this grant to Business and Industrial Corporation of Denison, Inc., which will bolster the economy in the north region of the Lone Star State.'

'While Texans persevere as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our state, we must take steps to ensure that our communities are equipped to weather the storm,' said Senator John Cornyn. 'I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to make economic growth in Denison a high priority.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Texoma Council of Governments (Texoma COG). EDA funds Texoma COG to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.