U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $639,789 for Water Infrastructure Improvements to Support Business Expansion Efforts in Erwin, Tennessee

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $639,789 grant to Erwin Utilities Authority, Erwin, Tennessee, for water infrastructure improvements needed to increase local manufacturing and spur additional business development. This EDA grant will be matched with $639,789 in local funds and is expected to help create 75 jobs, retain 40 jobs and generate $7 million in private investment.

'President Biden is committed to robust federal leadership in direct partnership with energy communities to foster investment and economic revitalization,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'This EDA investment will support upgrades to Erwin's existing wastewater treatment facilities to support increased production at a local manufacturing firm and attract new businesses, creating jobs and spurring future economic opportunities.'

'The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the city of Erwin's strategy to create new economic opportunities and jobs,' said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This project will provide reliable water and sewer service necessary to support local manufacturing while attracting additional business opportunities to the region.'

'Tennessee is a thriving hub for investment, and I applaud this water infrastructure grant which supports even further economic development in the region,' said Senator Marsha Blackburn. 'Through public-private partnerships, the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) work will strengthen our local economy while supplying the Volunteer State with reliable water infrastructure.'

'This grant will continue to encourage growth in the economy by supporting necessary infrastructure improvements, and laying a strong foundation for job creation for the hardworking citizens of Erwin, Tennessee,' said Senator Bill Hagerty. 'I am pleased to see the Economic Development Administration continuing to invest in our great state.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the First Tennessee Development District which EDA funds. The First Tennessee Development District brings together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

