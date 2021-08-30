U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $902,500 for Wastewater Treatment Upgrades in Support of Local Industries in Hartwell, Georgia

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $902,500 grant to the city of Hartwell, Georgia, to support critical upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant to accommodate a new distribution center and other businesses. This EDA grant, to be matched with $902,500 in local investment, is expected to create 130 jobs and generate $550 million in private investment.

'The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in helping communities implement their plans to provide the vital infrastructure that businesses need to be successful,' said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. 'This EDA investment to improve Hartwell's wastewater treatment plant will support business growth, including a new distribution center located in Hart County Industrial Park, that will help promote economic growth and job creation for the region.'

'This investment will create local jobs and ensure everyone in the Hartwell community has access to safe, clean water,' said Senator John Ossoff.

'I'm delighted to see the federal government investing in the economy and infrastructure of Hartwell,' said Senator Raphael Warnock. 'These crucial federal dollars will help Hartwell upgrade its wastewater treatment plant while creating good jobs and supporting the local economy across Hart County. I'll keep fighting to bring more federal funding to priorities like this across our state.'

'This investment in Hartwell's wastewater system will allow for industry to grow and thrive in rural Georgia,' said Congressman Andrew S. Clyde (GA-09). 'This investment will continue to expand opportunity for economic growth in Hart County. I applaud the City of Hartwell and look forward to continuing to assist all in the 9th District working to bring more great jobs to Georgia.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission (GMRC). EDA funds GMRC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration

