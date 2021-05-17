U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Approves Settlement Resolving Claims of Disability Discrimination at Las Vegas Apartment Complex

HUD No. 21-088

May 17, 2021

HUD APPROVES SETTLEMENT RESOLVING CLAIMS OF DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION AT LAS VEGAS APARTMENT COMPLEX

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced today that it has approved a Conciliation Agreement between Olen Living and Spanish Ridge Corporation, the owners of apartment complexes in Las Vegas, NV, and mother and daughter tenants, resolving allegations that the owners refused to grant their reasonable accommodation request to be moved to a different unit. Read the Conciliation Agreement.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing providers from denying housing to persons with disabilities or subjecting them to discriminatory terms or conditions, including denying reasonable accommodation requests.

'Persons with disabilities who request accommodations aren't asking for special treatment. They're asking for what they need to use and enjoy their homes,' said Jeanine Worden, HUD's Acting Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. 'Settlements like this remind housing providers of the importance of meeting their obligation to comply with the nation's housing laws.'

The mother and daughter alleged that they had requested to move to another unit because their unit had mold and bulging carpeting, which made it difficult for the daughter to use her walker.

Under the terms of the Conciliation Agreement, the property owners will pay the mother and daughter $5,984, waive $9,486 in past rent and other expenses the owners claim they owed, and provide training on fair housing and reasonable accommodations for their employees.

People who believe they have experienced housing discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 877-8339 (Relay). Housing discrimination complaints may also be filed by going to hud.gov/fairhousing.