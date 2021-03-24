Log in
U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in February 2021

03/24/2021
HUD AND CENSUS BUREAU REPORT NEW RESIDENTIAL SALES IN FEBRUARY 2021

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly announced the following new residential sales statistics for February 2021:

New Home Sales

Sales of new single-family houses in February 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000. This is 18.2 percent (±13.9 percent)* below the revised January rate of 948,000 and is 8.2 percent (±21.7 percent)* above the February 2020 estimate of 716, 000.

Sales Price

The median sales price of new houses sold in February 2021 was $396,400. The average sales price was $416,000.

For Sale Inventory and Months' Supply

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of February was 312,000 This represents a supply of 4.8 months at the current sales rate.

Read more about new residential sales activity.

EXPLANATORY NOTES

In interpreting changes in the statistics in this release, note that month-to-month changes in seasonally adjusted statistics often show movements which may be irregular. It may take three months to establish an underlying trend for building permit authorizations, six months for total starts, and six months for total completions. The statistics in this release are estimated from sample surveys and are subject to sampling variability as well as nonsampling error including bias and variance from response, nonreporting, and undercoverage. Estimated relative standard errors of the most recent data are shown in the tables. Whenever a statement such as '2.5 percent (±3.2 percent) above' appears in the text, this indicates the range (-0.7 to +5.7 percent) in which the actual percentage change is likely to have occurred. All ranges given for percentage changes are 90 percent confidence intervals and account only for sampling variability. If a range does not contain zero, the change is statistically significant. If it does contain zero, the change is not statistically significant; that is, it is uncertain whether there was an increase or decrease. The same policies apply to the confidence intervals for percentage changes shown in the tables. On average, the preliminary seasonally adjusted estimates of total building permits, housing starts and housing completions are revised 3 percent or less. Explanations of confidence intervals and sampling variability can be found at the Census Bureau's website.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
