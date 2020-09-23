U S Department of Treasury : Readout from a Treasury Spokesperson on Secretary Mnuchin's Meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to the United States Motaz Zahran

September 23, 2020
WASHINGTON - Today U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin met with Egyptian Ambassador to the United States Motaz Zahran. Secretary Mnuchin and Ambassador Zahran reaffirmed the strong bilateral economic relationship between the United States and Egypt and discussed the negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and opportunities for continued collaboration on economic and security issues of mutual concern.
