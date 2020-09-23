Log in
U S Department of Treasury : Readout from a Treasury Spokesperson on Secretary Mnuchin's Meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to the United States Motaz Zahran

09/23/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
September 23, 2020

WASHINGTON - Today U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin met with Egyptian Ambassador to the United States Motaz Zahran. Secretary Mnuchin and Ambassador Zahran reaffirmed the strong bilateral economic relationship between the United States and Egypt and discussed the negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and opportunities for continued collaboration on economic and security issues of mutual concern.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 18:14:05 UTC
