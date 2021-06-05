U S Department of Treasury : Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen On G7 Finance Ministers' Commitment to Global Minimum Tax

June 5, 2021

The G7 Finance Ministers have made a significant, unprecedented commitment today that provides tremendous momentum towards achieving a robust global minimum tax at a rate of at least 15%. That global minimum tax would end the race-to-the-bottom in corporate taxation, and ensure fairness for the middle class and working people in the U.S. and around the world. The global minimum tax would also help the global economy thrive, by leveling the playing field for businesses and encouraging countries to compete on positive bases, such as educating and training our work forces and investing in research and development and infrastructure.