U S Department of Treasury : Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the U.S Senate's Vote on the American Rescue Plan

March 6, 2021

The Senate took a critical step today.

With the economy down 9.5 million jobs since February 2020, it could be two years before the labor market simply reaches its pre-pandemic level. These high rates of job loss threaten the wellbeing of workers and their families. They may create economic scars that last well beyond the end of the pandemic. This is why our country is in need of an ambitious relief bill to help Americans endure the final months of this crisis; to put food on the table, checks in the mail, and vaccine shots in the arm.

With the Senate's vote on the American Rescue Plan, the bill is one step closer to passage. Once the plan is signed into law, I am confident that Americans will be met by a strong economy when we make it to the other side of the pandemic.



