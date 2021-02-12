U.S. DoJ says man in North Carolina charged with threatening Biden

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said on
Thursday that a man in North Carolina was charged with
threatening President Joe Biden.
A federal criminal complaint against David Kyle Reeves, 27,
was unsealed in federal court on Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the
Western District of North Carolina Andrew Murray said. https://bit.ly/3a9fT2p
The charge of making a threat against a U.S. president
carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a
$250,000 fine.
Reeves, who was arrested last week, contacted the White
House switchboard via telephone multiple times and made threats
against Biden and others, according to allegations in the
affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
Following a court hearing on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge
David C. Keesler ordered that Reeves remain in custody, the DoJ
said.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)