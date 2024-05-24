May 24, 2024 at 08:53 am EDT

By Joshua Kirby

Orders for durable goods rose again in the U.S. last month as demand proved robust.

New orders for products meant to last at least three years--such as automobiles, white goods and industrial machinery--rose by 0.7%, adjusted Commerce Department data showed Friday. This was however from a lower base after March's figure was revised downward to a 0.8% increase, from 2.6% in an initial estimate.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected orders to fall back 1% on the month.

Defense orders led April's increase, with defense capital goods booking a rise of more than 15%.

