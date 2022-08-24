Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unchanged in July

08/24/2022 | 09:07am EDT
By Bryan Mena

Businesses pulled back on orders for long-lasting goods in July, reflecting a cooling in demand amid other signs of a slowing U.S. economy.

New orders for durable goods--products meant to last at least three years--were unchanged at a seasonally adjusted $273.5 billion in July compared with the prior month. Excluding defense, new orders were up 1.2%.

Overall orders for durable goods--which include factory equipment, computers and washing machines--increased in nine of the past 12 months through July.

Write to Bryan Mena at bryan.mena@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 0906ET

