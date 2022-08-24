U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unchanged in July

By Bryan Mena
Businesses pulled back on orders for long-lasting goods in July, reflecting a cooling in demand amid other signs of a slowing U.S. economy.
New orders for durable goods--products meant to last at least three years--were unchanged at a seasonally adjusted $273.5 billion in July compared with the prior month. Excluding defense, new orders were up 1.2%.
Overall orders for durable goods--which include factory equipment, computers and washing machines--increased in nine of the past 12 months through July.
