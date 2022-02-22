U.S. EPA aims to get biofuel blending law on track

NEW ORLEANS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency is ensuring its decision on the nation's
biofuels law is made in a transparent way to get the law "back
on track" and put the renewable fuel's use on a sustainable
trajectory for growth, an agency official said on Tuesday.
The Biden administration is open to using every tool to
fight climate change in the transportation sector, which
includes biofuels, said EPA's Sarah Dunham, director of the
Office of Transportation and Air Quality, at the National
Ethanol Conference in New Orleans.
Both oil refiners and corn-based ethanol producers are
paying close attention to the agency's planned sweeping
decisions on the Renewable Fuel Standard, the nation's biofuel
blending law, which is due to enter a new phase at the end of
the year.
Under the RFS, oil refiners must blend billions of gallons
of biofuels into the nation's fuel mix, or buy credits from
those that do. Oil refiners historically have been able to
receive waivers to the obligations, known as Small Refinery
Exemptions, if they can prove the rules cause them financial
harm.
The Trump administration about quadrupled the number of
exemptions it gave out, stoking anger from biofuel groups that
claim the waivers hurt ethanol demand. The oil industry disputes
that and says the waivers help keep small refiners afloat.
Last year, the EPA proposed denying all pending SREs. It
will take final action on that proposal after fully considering
stakeholder comments submitted on the action, Dunham said.
