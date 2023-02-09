U.S. EPA approves hazardous chemicals removal from St. Croix refinery

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental regulators on
Thursday conditionally approved plans for the owners of an idled
refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands to remove chemicals that the
watchdog argued present serious health consequences if
accidentally released.
The idled St. Croix refinery, formerly the largest in the
Western Hemisphere, was expected to boost overall supply in the
Caribbean, a key transit point for petroleum shipments, but the
EPA shut it after a few months of operation in May 2021 after
chemical releases sickened neighboring residents.
Equipment corrosion at the refinery, formerly called
Limetree Bay, presents a risk of fire, explosion or other
"catastrophic" releases of hazardous substances, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said last year.
Regulators inspected the facility following an August
2022 fire within the petroleum coke conveyor loading system that
burned for two weeks.
The refinery was sold for $62 million in December 2021 to
West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and
Transportation, following the bankruptcy of its former private
equity owners.
The plant owners intended to restart the facility but the
EPA said they let it fall into disrepair.
The EPA was particularly concerned about equipment
containing ammonia, which can irritate or burn the eyes and
skin, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which can cause nausea
and headaches. The chemicals, they say, present "serious health
consequences" to facility workers and the public if released.
In December, the EPA entered into a binding agreement with
Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation to begin removing the
ammonia, LPG and amine solution in early March and finish in the
summer of 2023.
Port Hamilton contractors will remove the anhydrous ammonia
by transferring it to specially designed shipping container for
sale or disposal, regulators said.
Contractors will transfer the LPG into shipping containers
for off-island sale as useable products or for proper disposal,
the EPA said.
The EPA said it will display real time results from
"around-the-clock" air monitoring during the removal process.
U.S. regulators say the new owners cannot restart the plant
unless they obtain a Clean Air Act permit, which could cost
hundreds of millions of dollars and take three years or more.
The owners are appealing the decision, according to court
filings.
