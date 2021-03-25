U.S. EPA blocks Virgin Islands refinery expansion pending environmental justice review

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Thursday said it has revoked an expansion
permit for the Limetree Bay oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin
Islands, citing concerns that the area around the facility is
overburdened with pollution.
The decision allows the plant to keep operating but will
block ongoing expansion work pending an EPA review to assess
measures the facility needs to take to protect nearby residents.
“Withdrawing this permit will allow EPA to reassess what
measures are required at the Limetree facility to safeguard the
health of local communities in the Virgin Islands, while
providing regulatory certainty to the company,” said EPA acting
Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan.
Limetree was not immediately available for comment.
The move marks the first big decision by President Joe
Biden's EPA to withdraw a permit for a large industrial facility
over considerations of environmental justice, which Biden has
said would be a big priority for his administration.
The 200,000 barrel per day facility on St. Croix had
restarted this year after a decade idle after securing a Clean
Air Act “plantwide applicability limit” permit from the Trump
administration on Dec. 2, 2020. The permit had allowed it to
build additional units without being deemed a new source of
pollution, which triggers more stringent pollution controls.
The owner of the refinery, Limetree Bay Ventures, backed by
private equity firms EIG and Arclight Capital, challenged
requests by the EPA to increase air quality monitoring. The
company argued the monitors are not necessary and that it should
not have to pay the costs to operate them.
Some local residents told Reuters recently https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-caribbean-refinery-environment-in-idUSKBN2B00DA
that since the refinery restarted earlier this year, they have
had difficulty breathing along with headaches and watery eyes.
