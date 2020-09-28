U.S. EPA chief pans California effort to mandate zero emission vehicles in 2035

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the plan "raises serious questions regarding its legality and practicality" and said it could impact the state's electrical grid.

"California's record of rolling blackouts - unprecedented in size and scope - coupled with recent requests to neighboring states for power begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can't even keep the lights on today," Wheeler wrote. Newsom did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)