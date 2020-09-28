Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. EPA chief pans California effort to mandate zero emission vehicles in 2035

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:46pm EDT
Justice Department news conference

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday questioned California Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to require all new passenger vehicle sales in 2035 be zero-emission models, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the plan "raises serious questions regarding its legality and practicality" and said it could impact the state's electrical grid.

"California's record of rolling blackouts - unprecedented in size and scope - coupled with recent requests to neighboring states for power begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can't even keep the lights on today," Wheeler wrote. Newsom did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pHuawei lawyers seek new charges to fight Meng's U.S. extradition in Canada court
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pFiat agrees to pay $9.5 million penalty for misleading on emissions audit - U.S. SEC
RE
05:13pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pLVMH countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $16 billion acquisition
RE
05:10pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
PU
05:07pTech Up Amid Renewed Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pIRS provides final regulations on income tax withholding on certain periodic retirement and annuity payments
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group