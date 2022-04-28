U.S. EPA to send 2020-2022 biofuel mandates to White House by early next week -sources

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency is expected to send biofuel blending mandates
for 2020, 2021 and 2022 to the White House for final review by
early next week, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
The oil and biofuel industries, which have in the past been
at odds over the requirements, have eagerly awaited for the EPA
to finalize the mandates. EPA's action comes as the United
States faces high gas prices and as companies recover from the
coronavirus pandemic.
The EPA declined to comment for this article.
The EPA, which administers the policy, released a proposed
rule in December. It is unclear whether the mandates sent next
week will be the same as the proposal from December.
In that rule, the EPA would retroactively set total
renewable fuel volumes at 17.13 billion gallons for 2020. That
was down from a previously finalized rule for the year of 20.09
billion gallons, set before the coronavirus hit.
It set volumes at 18.52 billion gallons for 2021 and 20.77
billion gallons for 2022.
Both the 2020 and 2021 figures mark a reduction from 2019,
when the EPA had required refiners to blend 19.92 billion
gallons of biofuels in the nation's fuel mix, but the 2022
proposal marks an increase.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Diane Craft)