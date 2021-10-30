U.S., EU agree to resolve Trump-era steel, aluminum tariffs, sources say

WASHINGTON/ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States and
European Union are expected this weekend to announce a deal to
resolve a dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed
in 2018 by former President Donald Trump, easing a major
transatlantic trade irritant, six people familiar with the
agreement said.
Three of the sources said the agreement, details of which
were still being finalized, would allow EU countries to export
duty free some 3.3 million tons of steel annually to the United
States under a tariff-rate quota system.
"An agreement on steel has been reached and will be
announced soon," said one source familiar with the matter,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to mend fences with
European allies following Trump's presidency to more broadly
confront China's state-driven economic practices that led to
Beijing building massive excess steelmaking capacity that has
flooded global markets.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi raised the need to
resolve trade issues during a meeting with Biden on Friday as a
G20 leaders summit got underway in Rome, a source familiar with
the meeting said.
The deal may ease record-high U.S. steel prices that have
topped $1,900 a ton as the industry has struggled to
keep up with a demand surge after COVID-19 pandemic-related
shutdowns. This has contributed to rising price inflation for
manufactured products in the United States including cars.
Steel volumes above the 3.3 million-ton quota would be
subject to tariffs, but additional duty free-status would be
extended for about 1 million tons of EU steel products that had
previously won Commerce Department tariff exclusions, three
sources said.
The agreement leaves intact Trump's global tariffs of 25% on
steel and 10% on aluminum but on a practical basis exempts a
substantial portion of Europe's steel exports to the United
States.
Europe exported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-europe-steel-idUSKCN1J322N
around 5 million tons of steel annually to the United States
prior to Trump's imposition of the "Section 232" tariffs in
March 2018 on national security grounds.
The Commerce Department, U.S. Trade Representative's office
and White House did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is scheduled to
address American steel industry executives on Tuesday in
Washington. The industry and the United Steelworkers union have
been pressing Biden's administration to maintain the steel
tariffs to protect a resurgence in new investment since 2018.
Industry officials also have said they were pushing for a
requirement that any EU steel imported duty free be melted and
poured in the trade bloc, a provision aimed at keeping Chinese
steel from being minimally processed in Europe and exported to
the United States.
The metals deal would allow officials about a month https://www.reuters.com/business/us-hopeful-reaching-deal-with-eu-steel-tariffs-by-end-october-source-2021-10-14
to implement it before a late-November deadline for a doubling
of EU retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products, including
motorcycles and whiskey.
Details were not immediately available on terms of the
aluminum portion of the deal. An industry source said a
resolution is expected to be included as part of an overall
metals dispute agreement.
The United States allows imports of steel duty-from North
American trade deal partners Mexico and Canada, with a mechanism
that allows tariffs to be reimposed in the event of an
unexpected "surge" in import volumes.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Additional
reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Will Dunham and
Heather Timmons)