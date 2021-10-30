Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum

10/30/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 1200 pound high grade aluminum blocks await shipment at Century Aluminum Company in Hawesville

WASHINGTON/ROME (Reuters) - The United States and European Union have agreed to end a festering dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, removing an irritant in transatlantic relations and averting a spike in EU retaliatory tariffs, U.S. officials said on Saturday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters that the deal will maintain U.S. "Section 232" tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% aluminum, while allowing "limited volumes" of EU-produced metals into the United States duty free.

It also ends one of the biggest areas of friction between the allies and allows them to focus on negotiating new global trade agreements to address global excess steel and aluminum capacity mainly centered in China and reduce the industries' carbon emissions.

U.S. officials did not specify the volume of duty-free steel to be allowed into the United States under a tariff-rate quota system agreed upon with the EU. Sources familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity, have told Reuters that annual volumes above 3.3 million tons would be subject to tariffs.

The deal grants an additional two years of duty-free access above the quota for EU steel products that won Commerce Department exclusions in the past year, U.S. officials said.

The deal requires EU steel and aluminum to be entirely produced in the bloc - a standard known as "melted and poured" - to qualify for duty-free status. The provision is aimed at preventing metals from China and non-EU countries from being minimally processed in Europe before export to the United States.

"The agreement ultimately to negotiate a carbon-based arrangement on steel and aluminum trade addresses both Chinese overproduction and carbon intensity in the steel and aluminum sector," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters. "It shows that we can solve the climate crisis while at the same time better protecting our workers - that we don't have to pick between climate or the economy."

President Joe Biden has sought to mend fences with European allies following Trump's presidency to more broadly confront China's state-driven economic practices that led to Beijing building massive excess steelmaking capacity that has flooded global markets.

Raimondo said the deal will reduce costs for steel-consuming U.S. manufacturers. Steel prices have more than tripled in the past year to records topping $1,900 a ton as the industry has struggled to keep up with a demand surge after COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns, contributing to inflation.

Europe exported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-europe-steel-idUSKCN1J322N around 5 million tons of steel annually to the United States prior to Trump's imposition of the "Section 232" tariffs in March 2018 on national security grounds.

The deal also eliminates Europe's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. products including whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles that were set to double on Dec. 1, the U.S. officials said.

The United States allows imports of steel and aluminum duty free from North American trade deal partners Mexico and Canada, with a mechanism that allows tariffs to be reimposed in the event of an unexpected "surge" in import volumes.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Will Dunham and Heather Timmons)

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:17pU.S. Chamber Statement on U.S.-EU Deal on Sec. 232 Tariffs
PU
04:03pCDC clarifies unvaccinated young foreign travelers do not need to quarantine
RE
04:03pUnvaccinated foreign national children traveling to the united states by air do not need to quarantine -- centers for disease control and prevention order
RE
03:38pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 743,410 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 741,566 In Previous Report On Oct 29
RE
03:38pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 45,846,153 as of yesterday vs 45,759,230 in previous report on oct 29
RE
03:37pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 743,410 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 741,566 in previous report on oct 29
RE
03:35pU.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum
RE
03:34pU.s. cdc says as of october 30, 17,723,033 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:33pU.s. cdc says 192,244,927 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of oct 30 vs 191,997,869 individuals as of oct 29
RE
03:33pDeere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
2U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
3China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition
4G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
5U.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum

HOT NEWS