Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S., EU end tariff war over steel, aluminum, focus on Chinese overcapacity

10/30/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have agreed to resolve their long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, averting a spike in EU retaliatory tariffs on U.S. motorcycles, bourbon and other products, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Saturday.

Raimondo said the deal will maintain U.S. Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump, while allowing a limited amount of EU products to enter the United States and helping both economies face the "shared challenge" of global excess capacity produced mainly by China. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pInternational opposition mounts over proposed U.S. EV tax credit
RE
02:27pU.S., EU agree to resolve Trump-era steel, aluminum tariffs, sources say
RE
02:21pDeere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote
RE
02:08pU.S., EU end tariff war over steel, aluminum, focus on Chinese overcapacity
RE
02:08pU.s. official says previously granted steel product exclusions will be extended for two years
RE
02:08pU.s. official says u.s.-eu deal includes melted and poured requirements
RE
02:08pUstr tai says u.s., eu agreed to share information and best practices on trade remedies to ensure products from non-market economies do not benefit from the arrangement
RE
02:08pU.s. trade representative tai says agreement will ensure long-term viability of u.s. and european steel and aluminum industries
RE
02:08pRaimondo says u.s., eu agree to take carbon intensity into account in future steel negotiations
RE
02:08pRaimondo says agreement averts eu tariffs that were due to increase to 50% on dec. 1
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
2U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
3China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition
4G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
5Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report

HOT NEWS