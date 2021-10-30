U.S., EU end tariff war over steel, aluminum, focus on Chinese overcapacity

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States and the
European Union have agreed to resolve their long-running trade
dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, averting a spike
in EU retaliatory tariffs on U.S. motorcycles, bourbon and other
products, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on
Saturday.
Raimondo said the deal will maintain U.S. Section 232 steel
and aluminum tariffs imposed under former President Donald
Trump, while allowing a limited amount of EU products to enter
the United States and helping both economies face the "shared
challenge" of global excess capacity produced mainly by China.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)