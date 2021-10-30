Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S., EU expected to announce deal ending steel, aluminum tariff dispute, sources say

10/30/2021 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States and European Union are expected to announce a deal to resolve a long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs this weekend - as early as Saturday - five people familiar with the agreement said.

Two of the sources said the agreement, details of which were still being finalized, would allow EU countries to export duty free some 3.3 million tons of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system.

Higher steel import volumes would be subject to a tariff, but certain steel products that had previously won exclusions from the U.S. tariffs during the past year would be allowed duty free in addition to the quota volumes, the sources said. (Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aU.S., EU agree to deal on Trump-era steel, aluminum tariffs, sources say
RE
11:51aU.S. Treasury's Yellen praises G20 endorsement of corporate minimum tax
RE
11:51aU.s. treasury secretary yellen says endorsement of the global minimum tax by g20 countries will help u.s. businesses and workers
RE
11:15aChina publishes rules for new Beijing Stock Exchange
RE
11:10aWorld Bank's Malpass says G20 must speed up work on debt of poor countries
RE
11:07aAfrican Development Bank and AfCFTA Secretariat partner to stimulate industry
PU
10:40aU.S., EU expected to announce deal ending steel, aluminum tariff dispute, sources say
RE
10:36aWorld bank's malpass says joins imf chief georgieva's call for debt payment standstill in context of common framework negotiations
RE
10:34aRome-world bank's malpass urges g20 to "explicitly accelerate" implementation of common framework for debt treatment, require participation of private creditors
RE
10:33aRome-world bank president malpass says progress has stalled on debt of low income countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
2U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
3China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition
4G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
5Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report

HOT NEWS