U.S., EU expected to announce deal ending steel, aluminum tariff dispute, sources say

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States and
European Union are expected to announce a deal to resolve a
long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs
this weekend - as early as Saturday - five people familiar with
the agreement said.
Two of the sources said the agreement, details of which were
still being finalized, would allow EU countries to export duty
free some 3.3 million tons of steel annually to the United
States under a tariff-rate quota system.
Higher steel import volumes would be subject to a tariff,
but certain steel products that had previously won exclusions
from the U.S. tariffs during the past year would be allowed duty
free in addition to the quota volumes, the sources said.
