U.S., EU plan AI road map at upcoming trade, technology council meeting

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States and the
European Union plan to release a new artificial intelligence
road map that prioritizes security and risk management at the
next meeting of their joint trade and technology council, a
senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
Marisa Lago, commerce undersecretary for international
trade, told an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that
the document would be released at the next ministerial meeting
of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, on Dec. 5.
"We think that this is a mutual priority that is going to
grow in scope as new AI applications come online and as more
authoritarian regimes are taking a very different approach to
the issues of security and risk management," she said.
Lago said U.S. and EU officials felt the document would be
integral to ensuring that new technologies were deployed in line
with shared democratic values and free-market principles.
It should also help ensure that small- and medium-sized
U.S. and EU businesses are not locked out of new digital
markets.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met virtually
with EU Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager
on Wednesday to discuss TTC work, with a focus on issues such as
artificial intelligence, semiconductors and information
communication technology services, the Commerce Department said.
U.S. President Joe Biden's
national security strategy took
aim at China, calling it the most consequential challenge
to the global order, and underscoring the need for close
cooperation with allies to contain its rise.
