U.S. Economic Activity Accelerated in March Despite Ukraine War -- S&P Global

03/24/2022 | 10:25am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria


U.S. economic growth gained momentum in March, in a sign that activity is holding up despite high inflation and uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to data from a purchasing managers survey released Thursday.

The S&P Global Flash Composite Output Index rose to 58.5 in March from 55.9 in February, an eight-month high, signaling that the economy expanded at a robust pace.

The index gauges both the manufacturing and services sectors. A reading above 50.0 points to an increase in activity.

Activity in the U.S. private sector gained pace in March as Covid-19 containment measures were relaxed to the lowest since the pandemic began, offsetting a drag from growing concerns about the Ukraine war, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

Production for both the manufacturing and services sector accelerated, as well as inflows of new business due to strong demand, the report said. Firms also reported less severe supply-chain bottlenecks and stepped up job creation.

Services providers led the upturn in activity as the hospitality sector benefited from less pandemic-related restrictions.

The flash U.S. services PMI increased to 58.9 in March from 56.5 in February. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to be unchanged from the previous month.

The services sector saw a sharp increase in new business, while inflationary pressures remained substantial, S&P Global said.

Growth among goods producers also picked up pace, according to the survey. The U.S. manufacturing PMI rose to 58.5 in March from 57.3 the previous month, beating economists' estimates of 57.0.

Stronger expansions in output, new orders, employment and inventories supported activity, while vendor performance improved, the report said.

Business confidence fell to the lowest since last October, but remained encouragingly resilient, Mr. Williamson said. "Rising geopolitical concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, higher living costs and Fed policy tightening were largely allayed by hopes of the economy gaining strength as the drag from the pandemic continues to recede," he said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1025ET

