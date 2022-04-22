Log in
U.S. Economic Activity Softened in April as Price Pressures Intensified -- S&P Global

04/22/2022 | 10:26am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria


The U.S. economy expanded in April at a slower pace than in the previous month as activity cooled in the services sector amid record-high inflation pressures, according to data from a purchasing managers survey released Friday.

The S&P Global Flash Composite Output Index decreased to 55.1 in April from 57.7 in March, a three-month low. The index, which gauges both the manufacturing and services sectors, points to a strong expansion of activity as a reading above 50.0 suggests growth.

"The April PMI surveys point to the upturn losing some momentum compared to the strong rebound seen in March," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global. The data indicate that the U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of around 3%, he said.

Activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors continued to expand, but services providers reported a slowdown compared with March and manufacturers registered a stronger expansion over the month.

The services sector saw a softer expansion in April due to the impact of high inflation on consumer spending, the report said.

The flash U.S. services PMI fell to 54.7 in April from 58.0 in March, a three-month low. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to come in at a higher 57.9.

"Many businesses continue to report a tailwind of pent up demand from the pandemic, but companies are also facing mounting challenges from rising inflation and the cost of living squeeze, as well as persistent supply-chain delays and labor constraints," Mr. Williamson said.

On the contrary, goods producers reported an uptick in activity on the back of rising demand. The flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 59.7 in April from 58.8 the in March, a seven-month high and above economists' estimates of 58.2.

April's data also indicated a record rise in input costs amid higher costs for raw materials, fuel, transportation and wages. The majority of firms passed along higher costs burdens to clients via increasing prices, the report said.

Firms surveyed also reported a decline in business confidence. Softer expectations were broad-based, as respondents highlighted increasing concerns about higher costs and evidence of less robust demand, S&P Global said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1024ET

HOT NEWS