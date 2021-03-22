U.S. Economic Activity Ticks Down in February for the First Time Since Last Spring -- Chicago Fed

By Xavier Fontdegloria

U.S. economic growth declined in February for the first time since last April amid weaker production, consumption and housing data, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Monday.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to minus 1.09 in February from a revised 0.75 in January, suggesting that U.S. economic growth decreased in the month. The figure misses economists' consensus, who polled by FactSet expected the indicator to come in at 0.68.

The CFNAI index is composed of 85 economic indicators drawn from four broad categories of data: production and income; employment, unemployment and hours; personal consumption and housing; and sales, orders and inventories. A positive index reading corresponds to growth above trend and a negative index reading corresponds to growth below trend.

February's marks the first negative reading since April 2020, when it plunged to a record low as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and brought the economy to a near halt. Hard data point to a decrease in U.S. activity in February driven partly by the bad weather, but economic growth is poised to accelerate in the next months as the Covid-19 pandemic eases and more government stimulus is distributed, economists say.

Two of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made negative contributions to it in February, and all four categories decreased from the prior month, the Chicago Fed said.

Thirty-four of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in February, while 51 made negative contributions. Thirty indicators improved compared with the previous month, while 55 deteriorated.

The fall in the headline index was driven mainly by the negative contribution of the production-related indicators, which fell to minus 0.85 in February from 0.37 in January. Adverse weather played a part in industrial production declining 2.2% in February, after rising 1.1% in January.

The personal consumption and housing category also contributed negatively to the index by minus 0.29 in February compared with 0.27 in January.

Employment-related indicators contributed by a marginal 0.02 in February, down from 0.04 the prior month. The contribution of the sales, orders and inventories category to the CFNAI also edged down, to 0.03 in February from 0.06 in January.

The CFNAI diffusion index was down to 0.17 in February from 0.34 in January. The reading signals that national economic growth is increasing, as it is above the minus 0.35 level that historically has been associated with periods of economic growth.

The index's three-month moving average, the CFNAI-MA3, declined to minus 0.02 in February from 0.46 in January. Month-to-month movements can be volatile, so the indicator provides a more consistent picture of national economic growth. In line with the diffusion index, the CFNAI-MA3 signals the economy is in expansion territory, as a value above minus 0.70 has been associated with an increasing likelihood of economic growth.

