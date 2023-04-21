By Ed Frankl

Business activity in the U.S. gained pace at the sharpest rate in almost a year in April, driven by the services sector, signaling a resilient economy despite rising interest rates, data from a purchasing managers index showed Friday.

The S&P Global Flash Composite Output Index--which gauges activity in the manufacturing and services sectors--rose to 53.5 in April from 52.3 in March, the highest in 11 months.

The indicator suggests that the private-sector economy expanded as it came in above the 50 no-change threshold.

"Business activity has regained growth momentum after contracting over the seven months to January," S&P Global Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said.

The uptick in activity was led by demand for services providers, amid stronger demand conditions, improving supply and a steeper uptick in new orders, S&P said. Growth in activity was seen across both the manufacturing and service sector.

"Growth is also reassuringly broad-based, led by services thanks to a post-pandemic shift in spending away from goods, though goods producers are also reporting signs of demand picking up again," Mr. Williamson added.

The flash U.S. services PMI increased to 53.7 in April from 52.6 in the prior month, beating the 52.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, and the highest since the same month of 2022.

Greater employment and stronger demand supported growth in the services sector, S&P said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 50.4 from 49.2, above economists' expectations of a decrease to 49.0, and the highest level in six months.

The overall upturn was only marginal--being only slightly above 50--but was supported by stronger growth in output and employment, alongside a renewed rise in new orders, S&P said.

However, rising demand has meant price pressures have resurfaced, with average prices charged for goods and services rising in April at the fastest rate since September.

The increase points to why core inflation--a key measure for the Federal Reserve--has proven stubbornly high, and points to possible upturn or stickiness in consumer-price inflation, Mr. Williamson said.

The upturn was driven by stronger demand conditions, with new orders increasing again and an upturn in new sales, S&P Global said.

"It will be important to assess the resilience of this demand in the face of the recent tightening of interest rates and the uncertainty caused by the banking sector stress, which so far only seems to have had a modest impact on business growth expectations," Mr. Williamson said.

Goods producers reported an increase in production over the month but new orders continued to contract, the report said. This improvement likely is partly driven by easing supply-chain bottlenecks, which are letting manufacturers go through accumulated order backlogs, it said.

Inflation pressures persisted in April, according to the survey. Selling prices accelerated, and input costs softened somewhat but continued to increase driven by faster wage growth, S&P Global said.

