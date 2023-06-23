By Dean Seal

Business activity in the U.S. continued to gain pace in June for the fifth month in a row, but at a slowing rate as goods producers saw declines after three months of growth.

The S&P Global Flash Composite Output Index--which gauges activity in the manufacturing and services sectors--pulled back to 53 in June from 54.3 in May, signaling the slowest upturn in output since March.

The indicator suggests that the private-sector economy expanded as it came in above the 50 no-change threshold.

Manufacturers weighed on the overall expansion, with factory production falling at the steepest rate since January. The service sector meanwhile continued to see robust growth that cooled some since May's 13-month high.

"While improving supply conditions had helped boost manufacturing production in prior months, an increasingly severe downturn in new orders mean factories are running out of work," S&P Global Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said. "The situation is brighter in the service sector, where demand is proving resilient and the recent pause in rate hikes appears to have helped boost business optimism for the year ahead."

The flash U.S. services PMI decreased to 54.1 in June from 54.9 last month, still above the 53.8 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The reading, the second highest since April 2022, reflects strong consumer confidence within the sector and new client acquisitions, S&P Global said. Firms reported a stronger inclination by customer to spend and an uptick in client referrals. New export orders also rose.

The U.S. manufacturing PMI was 46.3 in June, dropping from 48.4 in May instead of recovering to 49 as economists had been expecting.

Operating conditions across the manufacturing sector deteriorated more severely in June than they have in any other month this year, stemming from a reduction in new orders, S&P Global said. Manufacturers recorded the fastest rate of contraction in new orders since December, with weak demand linked to muted consumer confidence in that part of the economy.

Firms noted that the drop in new orders came as clients' stock levels stabilized while foreign client demand remained subdued, S&P Global said.

The question remains whether the service sector will remain resilient in the face of manufacturing declines, as well as the lagged effect of rate increases since further increases will dampen a sector already susceptible to changes in borrowing costs, Williamson said.

Tightness in the labor market also remains a concern, and upward wage pressure continues to drive up costs in the service sector, though the recent pullback in overall selling price inflation for goods and services is encouraging, Williamson said.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-23 1043ET