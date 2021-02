By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy is expected to expand more rapidly in 2021 than officials projected in July, but it will take several years for output to reach its full potential and for the number of employed workers to return to its pre-pandemic peak, according to new economic projections released Monday.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1114ET