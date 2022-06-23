Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Economy Slowed Sharply in June as Demand Faltered -- S&P Global

06/23/2022 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


The U.S. economy slowed in June to a five-month low as demand in both the manufacturing and services sector declined amid high inflation, data from a purchasing managers survey showed Thursday.

The S&P Global Flash Composite Output Index fell to 51.2 in June from 53.6 in May, its lowest since January. The indicator--which gauges activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors--suggests that activity continued to expand, but just slightly as the reading is barely above the 50.0 no change threshold.

The survey showed that activity in both the factory and services sector weakened markedly, with production among manufacturers declining for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey data are consistent with the economy expanding at an annualized rate of less than 1% in June, with the goods-producing sector already in decline and the vast service sector slowing sharply, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global. The survey's deteriorating forward-looking indicators set the stage for an economic contraction in the third quarter, he said.

Both manufacturers and services providers reported faltering demand due to the rising cost of living and falling confidence, leading to the first contraction in new orders since July 2020.

"There has ... been a remarkable drop in demand for goods and services during June compared to prior months," Mr. Williamson said.

The survey showed that the services sector continued to grow over the month, but firms noted that the postpandemic boom is fading.

The flash U.S. services PMI fell to 51.6 in June from 53.4 in May, a five-month low and missing the 53.3 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Goods producers reported the weakest growth in almost two years as both production and new orders declined. The flash U.S. manufacturing PMI decreased to 52.4 in June from 57.0 in May, below economists' estimates of 56.0.

The survey data also signaled that the prices continued to rise, but at a slower pace compared with previous months.

"A corollary of the drop in demand was less pressure on prices, with the survey's inflation gauges for firms' costs and their selling prices falling sharply in June to suggest that, although still elevated, price pressures have peaked," Mr. Williamson said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1024ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aPace of Canadian home-building must more than double to restore affordability by 2030 - CMHC
RE
10:27aGermany's BASF expects massive increase in gas prices
RE
10:25aAt least two killed as security forces clash in Libya's Tripoli
RE
10:25aMyanmar's Suu Kyi moved to prison from undisclosed location - BBC
RE
10:25aBiden administration, East Coast states to push wind energy -White House
RE
10:25aU.S. Economy Slowed Sharply in June as Demand Faltered -- S&P Global
DJ
10:23aJust how bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
10:22aToronto index rebounds as Bombardier lifts sentiment
RE
10:21aLebanon's Najib Mikati named prime minister for fourth time
RE
10:15aGM's Cruise starts charging fares for driverless rides in San Francisco
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
2Petrobras : on Gaspetro sale June 21, 2022
3Polymetal: Business update
4ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
5GLN: Transactions In Own Shares

HOT NEWS