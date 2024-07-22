By Ed Frankl

U.S. economic activity slowed in June, according to a monthly index published Monday, as uncertainty over the outlook for the economy persists.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to 0.05 in June, from an upwardly revised 0.23 in May, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said. An above-zero reading is associated with better-than-average economic growth.

Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index decreased from May: production-related indicators; sales, orders and inventories; and employment-related indicators. The other - gauging personal consumption and housing - was unchanged in June.

Production-related indicators was the only category to contribute positively to the overall index, despite the slide in June compared with May.

The Chicago Fed index comes after separate consumer-confidence and survey measures of activity in both the manufacturing and services industry declined on month in June.

However, the index's three-month moving average ticked up to minus 0.01 in June from minus 0.08 in May, reflecting the relatively strong rise between April and May.

The CFNAI diffusion index--which captures how much the change in the monthly index is spread among the indicators over three months--also increased to minus 0.08 from minus 0.12 in May. Periods of economic expansion have historically been associated with values of the CFNAI Diffusion Index above minus 0.35.

