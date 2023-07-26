By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -The economy has proven more resilient this year than the Congressional Budget Office previously expected, the agency said, with inflation falling, growth continuing and employment remaining steady.

In updated projections released on Wednesday, the nonpartisan agency said that GDP had grown more in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 than it previously forecast. But CBO now expects economic growth later this year, as well as in 2024 and 2025, to be more sluggish than it last estimated.

The agency said it expects unemployment to reach 4.1% by the end of the year, up from 3.6% in June. CBO had said earlier this year that unemployment would reach 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The agency said Wednesday that it expects unemployment to reach 4.7% in 2024.

Headline inflation is also falling more this year than the agency had thought it would, though it now sees core inflation running hotter for longer.

The new estimates are fresh signs that the U.S. economy may avoid a recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation.

