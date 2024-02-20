By Ed Frankl

Economic activity in the U.S. no longer faces an imminent threat of recession, though it still is forecast to weaken, despite signals of an upswing in consumer confidence.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its Leading Economic Index fell 0.4% in January, having fallen 0.2% in December.

The index had been expected to fall marginally less sharply, or 0.3%, according to a consensus of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

"The U.S. LEI fell further in January, as weekly hours worked in manufacturing continued to decline and the yield spread remained negative," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, senior manager for Business Cycle Indicators at The Conference Board. An inverted yield curve is when long-term interest rates are smaller than short-term ones.

However, while the falling index continues to signal headwinds to activity, for the first time in two years, six out of its 10 components were positive contributors over the past six-month period, she said.

The index therefore no longer forecasts a recession in 2024, though real gross-domestic-product growth is still set to slow to near zero percent over the second and third quarters, she added.

It comes amid consistent improvement in sentiment among consumers in the U.S., with The Conference Board's own metric for consumer confidence reaching a two-year high in January.

Meanwhile, the Leading Economic Index contracted 3.0% in the six months to January, an improvement on the 4.1% decline in the prior six months.

The Leading Economic Index is a predictive variable that anticipates turning points in the business cycle by around seven months. The indicator is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers' new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices and consumer expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle.

