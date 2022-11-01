Advanced search
News
U.S., Ecuador agree to establish fair trade working group

11/01/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and digital trade, according to a statement from U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday.

Tai met Ecuador's commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in Washington on Friday where they also agreed to hold a new meeting of the Trade and Investment Council in the first half of 2023 to review developments. (Reporting by David Lawder and Ismail Shakil Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS