U.S., Ecuador agree to establish fair trade working group

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and
Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and
explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and
digital trade, according to a statement from U.S. Trade
Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday.
Tai met Ecuador's commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in
Washington on Friday where they also agreed to hold a new
meeting of the Trade and Investment Council in the first half of
2023 to review developments.
