U.S. Energy Department to spend $3.7 billion on carbon removal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on
Tuesday agreed to commit $3.7 billion to finance projects to
remove planet-warming carbon from the atmosphere and meet the
U.S. goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Tuesday's announcement formalizes a previously announced
plan to finance four direct air-capture hubs to draw carbon
dioxide (CO2) from the air and store it underground.
The agency also outlined programs to bolster research on
carbon removal technology and fund grants to state and local
governments and utilities for carbon capture. The initiatives
are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
"We must tackle the legacy pollution already in our
atmosphere to avoid the worst effects of climate change,” said
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.
The proposed direct air-capture hubs will yank at least 1
million tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere annually, for
storage underground or conversion into products. Applications
for the hubs are due early next year, and it will likely be at
least two years before they are in operation, the Department of
Energy said.
Dozens of U.S. carbon capture projects have been proposed to
take advantage of credits provided by the Inflation Reduction
Act. Direct air-capture projects receive a per-tonne credit of
$180 versus $50 previously.
Capturing carbon directly from the air is more expensive
than from manufacturing or utility sources, such as ethanol
plants. No large-scale direct air-capture projects are
operational in the United States, though some projects are
underway.
"We don't see it as fundamentally more technologically
complex," said Noah Deich, an Energy Department deputy assistant
secretary. "What we hope is that this catalyzes this positively
reinforcing cycle where the technology gets cheaper and cheaper
as it deploys at larger and larger scales."
Occidental Petroleum Corp has proposed a $1.1
billion, large-scale direct air-capture project in West Texas.
CarbonCapture, a California-based firm founded by tech
entrepreneur Bill Gross, is aiming to launch a direct
air-capture project in Wyoming next year.
