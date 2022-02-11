U.S. Energy Dept to provide about $3 bln to boost production of advanced batteries

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said it
intends to provide $2.91 billion to boost production of advanced
batteries to grow clean energy industries, including electric
vehicles, as directed in the infrastructure legislation.
"The Department intends to fund battery materials refining
and production plants, battery cell and pack manufacturing
facilities, and recycling facilities that create good-paying
clean energy jobs", the Energy Department said in a statement on
Friday. The funding is expected to be made available in the
coming months, it added.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)