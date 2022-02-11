Log in
U.S. Energy Dept to provide about $3 bln to boost production of advanced batteries

02/11/2022 | 01:11pm EST
Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said it intends to provide $2.91 billion to boost production of advanced batteries to grow clean energy industries, including electric vehicles, as directed in the infrastructure legislation.

"The Department intends to fund battery materials refining and production plants, battery cell and pack manufacturing facilities, and recycling facilities that create good-paying clean energy jobs", the Energy Department said in a statement on Friday. The funding is expected to be made available in the coming months, it added. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
