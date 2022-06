June 22 (Reuters) -

* U.S. ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION (EIA) STATEMENT ON DATA RELEASES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 20, 2022

* U.S. ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION (EIA) SAYS PRODUCT RELEASES SCHEDULED FOR WEEK OF JUNE 20, WILL BE DELAYED AS A RESULT OF SYSTEMS ISSUES

* EIA - WILL RELEASE WEEKLY NATURAL GAS STORAGE REPORT AS SCHEDULED ON JUNE 23; ALL OTHER DATA RELEASES SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEK WILL BE DELAYED Source text: https://bit.ly/3tWv7S1