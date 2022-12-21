Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

U.S. Existing Home Sales Drop 7.7% in November

12/21/2022 | 10:26am EST
By Nicole Friedman

U.S. existing home sales slid in November for a 10th straight month, extending a record streak of declines as high mortgage rates and home prices pushed many buyers out of the market.

Sales of previously owned homes declined 7.7% in November from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million, the weakest rate since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. November sales fell 35.4% from a year earlier. The streak of declines is the longest on record in data going back to 1999, NAR said.

Existing-home sales have dropped about 37% from their recent peak in January. Mortgage rates surged to above 7% in early November from 3.1% at the end of 2021. That boosted expected mortgage payments for many buyers by hundreds of dollars a month, driving many shoppers out of the market.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1025ET

