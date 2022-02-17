U.S. FAA administrator says he was not pressured to step down

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) who is leaving halfway through his
five-year term said on Thursday that he was not pressured by the
White House to resign.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, a pilot and former Delta
Air Lines executive who was tapped for the job by
President Donald Trump in 2019, told a small group of reporters
he had decided to leave effective March 31 because of family
reasons.
Asked if Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg or the
White House had pressured him to step down, Dickson said no, "in
fact, they asked me to stay."
Dickson, 64, held up a photo of his family on his cell phone
when asked why he is departing. "It's been a tough couple years
for my family. I just need to go home," he said.
"I am very proud of what we've done at the agency the last
couple years to reinvigorate the safety culture."
Dickson faced criticism from people inside the Biden
administration over a 5G aviation standoff. Airline CEOs on Jan.
17 warned of a "catastrophic" aviation crisis that could have
grounded almost all traffic because of the 5G deployment.
Hours before the planned Jan. 19 deployment, Verizon
and AT&T agreed to delay deploying about 510 5G wireless
towers near airports. That did not prevent dozens of foreign
airlines from canceling U.S.-bound flights over concerns 5G
signals could interfere with planes, and cast the U.S.
regulatory system in a bad light.
A White House official told Reuters in an email it was "not
true, unequivocally, that (the White House) or anyone asked him
to resign. Over anything."
Buttigieg praised Dickson's tenure in a statement on
Wednesday. "Steve has been the FAA’s steady and skilled captain,
and his tenure has been marked by steadfast commitment to the
FAA’s safety mission," he said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Bill Berkrot)