Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. FAA administrator says he was not pressured to step down

02/17/2022 | 02:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Steve Dickson, Administrator of the FAA, speaks at the UK Aviation Club in London

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) who is leaving halfway through his five-year term said on Thursday that he was not pressured by the White House to resign.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, a pilot and former Delta Air Lines executive who was tapped for the job by President Donald Trump in 2019, told a small group of reporters he had decided to leave effective March 31 because of family reasons.

Asked if Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg or the White House had pressured him to step down, Dickson said no, "in fact, they asked me to stay."

Dickson, 64, held up a photo of his family on his cell phone when asked why he is departing. "It's been a tough couple years for my family. I just need to go home," he said.

"I am very proud of what we've done at the agency the last couple years to reinvigorate the safety culture."

Dickson faced criticism from people inside the Biden administration over a 5G aviation standoff. Airline CEOs on Jan. 17 warned of a "catastrophic" aviation crisis that could have grounded almost all traffic because of the 5G deployment.

Hours before the planned Jan. 19 deployment, Verizon and AT&T agreed to delay deploying about 510 5G wireless towers near airports. That did not prevent dozens of foreign airlines from canceling U.S.-bound flights over concerns 5G signals could interfere with planes, and cast the U.S. regulatory system in a bad light.

A White House official told Reuters in an email it was "not true, unequivocally, that (the White House) or anyone asked him to resign. Over anything."

Buttigieg praised Dickson's tenure in a statement on Wednesday. "Steve has been the FAA’s steady and skilled captain, and his tenure has been marked by steadfast commitment to the FAA’s safety mission," he said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pMexico monetary policy limited by Fed hikes, Mexico central bank member says
RE
02:26pU.S. FAA administrator says he was not pressured to step down
RE
02:25pAt U.N., U.S. warns Russia planning to attack Ukraine in 'coming days'
RE
02:25p'Assassin's Creed' maker Ubisoft sees FY results at lower end of guidance
RE
02:21pUK urges Russia not to recognise breakaway regions as independent
RE
02:16pU.S. says Russia is preparing pretext to invade Ukraine
RE
02:09pBiden promotes $1 billion Great Lakes cleanup push in visit to Ohio
RE
01:56pU.S. Senate nears passage of stop-gap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdown
RE
01:51pSarah Palin jurors received push notifications judge would dismiss case -court filing
RE
01:42pU.S. gov't short-term funding bill clears Senate procedural hurdle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
2Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
3Gold jumps, stocks stumble as Ukraine crisis deepens
4Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
5Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..

HOT NEWS