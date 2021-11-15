Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31

11/15/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX SN15 starship prototype is seen as it sits on a transporter in Boca Chica, Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it has a target date of Dec. 31 to conclude the environmental assessment process of the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy environmental review.

The FAA in September extended the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed program in Boca Chica, Texas, to Nov. 1. The FAA received more than 17,000 written comments and 121 oral comments during two public hearings.

SpaceX, the space company led by Elon Musk, cannot launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle until the FAA completes its licensing process, which includes the environmental review.

Musk said on Twitter on Monday he appreciated the "hard work by FAA, US Fish & Wildlife and Texas Parks & Wildlife" in the review and "strong local support" for the project.

The FAA released a 151-page draft environmental review in September. The review looks at potential environmental impacts of SpaceX's initial mission profile and reviews debris recovery, local road closures in Boca Chica and other issues.

Reuters reported in July that the FAA warned SpaceX that the agency could order it to take down a new tower because the environmental review was not complete.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12pMaterials Down As Demand Fears Offset Inflation Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:11pBarkin says Fed needs 'a few more months' to see clear picture of inflation, labor market
RE
05:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Saudi PIF nearly triples U.S. stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest
RE
05:02pU.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31
RE
05:01pStocks tread water, safe haven dollar gains on inflation worries
RE
04:55pFreighters to the fore as planemakers bet on trade flows
RE
04:54pEXCLUSIVE : Exxon launches sale of shale gas properties in Texas
RE
04:53pBARKIN : Medium To Long Term Inflation Expectations Still Mostly Stable
DJ
04:43pPharmacy chains defend actions as landmark U.S. opioid trial nears its end
RE
04:37pBiden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's $6 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Shell ditches the Dutch, seeks move to London in overhaul
3Stocks tread water, safe haven dollar gains on inflation worries
4Vita : Dividend/Distribution – VTG
5IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies

HOT NEWS