U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) on Tuesday again delayed completing a final
environmental assessment of the proposed SpaceX Starship
spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas
until June 13.
In late April, the FAA extended the target date to May 31
for a decision, saying it was "working toward issuing the final
Programmatic Environmental Assessment" after several delays. The
agency said in April SpaceX had made multiple changes to its
application that required additional FAA analysis.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in February he was "highly
confident" his new SpaceX Starship, designed for voyages to the
moon and Mars, would reach Earth orbit for the first time this
year.
Even in a "worst-case" scenario, in which a full
environmental impact statement was required or legal wrangling
over the issue threatened to drag on, Musk said SpaceX has a
fallback plan.
The company would shift its entire Starship program to the
Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where SpaceX
already has received the environmental approval it needs, Musk
said.
Such a move would cause a setback of six to eight months, he
added. In any case, SpaceX is still shooting for a 2023 launch
of what it calls the world's first private lunar mission, flying
aboard a Starship to loop around the moon and return to Earth.
The FAA also released 17,000 comments Tuesday that show
concerns raised https://cms.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/2022-05/20_Volume_18615-18999_508.pdf
about the project impact on migratory birds, endangered species
and a nearby wildlife refuge.
The nearby city of Port Isabel, Texas raised "serious
concerns" in a November letter warning the "potential impact of
noise, vibration and overpressure" and asked the FAA to limit
the number of launches per year and restrict the time and
conditions when they are allowed.
The FAA notes completing the environmental review does
not guarantee the issuance of a vehicle operator license, which
is contingent upon meeting FAA requirements for safety, risk and
financial responsibility.
