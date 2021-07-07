U.S. FAA orders inspections of some Bell Helicopters after Canada crash

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued an emergency directive
requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204
and 205 helicopters after a fatal crash in Canada last month.
The FAA said operators must complete inspections and replace
some specified hub strap pins before further flights. On Monday,
Transport Canada Civil Aviation issued an emergency directive
covering the same issue. The directives impacts about 400
helicopters worldwide, with approximately 140 registered in the
United States. Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc,
did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)